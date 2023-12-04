Insider Selling: Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Director Sells 75,333 Shares of Stock

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 75,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $148,406.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 925,506 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,246.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Smart Sand Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Smart Sand stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.00. 97,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,141. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.23. Smart Sand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.44 and a twelve month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.92.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.00 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 5.02%. Research analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SND. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Smart Sand from $2.00 to $2.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Smart Sand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smart Sand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 562,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 372,798 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Smart Sand

(Get Free Report)

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also provides logistics services; and SmartSystems, a wellsite storage solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.