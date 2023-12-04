Insider Selling: TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Senior Officer Sells 1,850 Shares of Stock

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) Senior Officer Christine R. Johnston sold 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.35, for a total value of C$94,997.50.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.1 %

TSE:TRP traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$51.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 982,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,550. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$48.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$50.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of C$43.70 and a twelve month high of C$58.92. The stock has a market cap of C$53.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.23 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 0.11% and a net margin of 0.07%. On average, equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1613692 EPS for the current year.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,657.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. National Bankshares upped their price target on TC Energy from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TC Energy from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TC Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$54.47.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

