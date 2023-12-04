Insider Selling: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Insider Sells 102 Shares of Stock

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.90, for a total value of $36,199.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
SAM traded up $5.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $361.44. 18,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.87. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $296.27 and a 12-month high of $420.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.88, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.10.
Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $4.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.41. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $601.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.88 million. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $35,680,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,690,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,943,000 after buying an additional 50,384 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after buying an additional 49,906 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc engages in the production and sale of alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, and Havana Lager brand names.
