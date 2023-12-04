Insider Selling: The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) CEO Sells 6,575 Shares of Stock

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

R. Alexandra Keith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 14th, R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67.

On Tuesday, October 24th, R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,868 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $280,200.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,413 shares of Procter & Gamble stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $204,842.61.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,357,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,201,517. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $135.83 and a 52 week high of $158.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $148.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $358.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PG. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.3% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PG shares. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

