Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 1,213 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.53. 551,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.69.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,424,000 after buying an additional 91,895 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $467,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth $4,712,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,484 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

