Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Insider Sells 1,213 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) insider Melissa Joy Hewitt sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.27, for a total transaction of $31,865.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at $131,323.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Trupanion Stock Performance
NASDAQ TRUP traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $29.53. 551,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.94. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.43 and a beta of 1.69.
Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.21. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.20 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Trupanion from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.14.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Trupanion
About Trupanion
Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Trupanion
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Are penny stocks worth it? Should you invest in penny stocks?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Why do tech stocks go down when interest rates rise?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Snowflake’s bullish tailwind is turning into a gale-force wind
Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.