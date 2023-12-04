Insider Selling: United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) SVP Sells 2,862 Shares of Stock

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) SVP Robert C. Oberg, Jr. sold 2,862 shares of United Security Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $22,896.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of United Security Bancshares stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $8.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,715. The company has a market capitalization of $139.69 million, a P/E ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $12.04 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 838,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of United Security Bancshares by 80.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in United Security Bancshares by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United Security Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

