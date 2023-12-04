Insider Selling: Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Insider Sells 1,688 Shares of Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) insider Mark Barrysmith sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $51,787.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,273,263.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mark Barrysmith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 27th, Mark Barrysmith sold 2,846 shares of Unity Software stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $80,257.20.

Shares of NYSE U traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,313,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,293,753. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Software

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. The firm had revenue of $544.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.48 million. On average, analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 684.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Unity Software from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.80.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

