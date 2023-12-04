Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 18,278 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $441,230.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,245,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,208,035.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 30th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $87,086.20.

USAC stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 361,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,479. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.67 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 7.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were paid a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.77%. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,400.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on USAC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in USA Compression Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $20,241,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 123,437 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 36,517.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 107,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 106,997 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 228.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 148,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after acquiring an additional 102,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 329,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,962,000 after acquiring an additional 90,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

