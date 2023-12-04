Insider Selling: USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Major Shareholder Sells 7,159 Shares of Stock

USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 7,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $172,603.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,270,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,749,904.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 18,278 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $441,230.92.

On Monday, November 27th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 39,643 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total transaction of $965,703.48.

On Friday, November 24th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 19,874 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $485,124.34.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 34,737 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $843,761.73.

On Monday, November 20th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 35,252 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.63, for a total value of $903,508.76.

On Friday, November 17th, Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 3,365 shares of USA Compression Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $87,086.20.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE USAC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.95. 361,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,479. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.67 and a beta of 1.36. USA Compression Partners LP has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.61.

USA Compression Partners Announces Dividend

USA Compression Partners ( NYSE:USAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.37 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 32.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 20th. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is currently 1,400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Mizuho cut shares of USA Compression Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised USA Compression Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On USA Compression Partners

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in USA Compression Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

