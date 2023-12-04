Insider Selling: Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) CFO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) CFO John P. Kiernan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $435,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Veeco Instruments Price Performance

VECO traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.18. 361,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,995. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.70. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $31.09.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.17. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $177.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.50 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on VECO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Friday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veeco Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Veeco Instruments from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 20.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeco Instruments in the third quarter valued at $1,136,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 287.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 53.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,554,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,695,000 after purchasing an additional 543,043 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Featured Stories

