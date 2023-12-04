Insider Selling: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) EVP Sells 23,380 Shares of Stock

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE VZ opened at $38.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $161.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 21,634 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,227,540 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $201,835,000 after purchasing an additional 416,261 shares during the last quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 8,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,856 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 46,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VZ shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

