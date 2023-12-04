Insider Selling: Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Insider Sells 81,027 Shares of Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$33,221.07.
Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance
CVE:VTX remained flat at C$0.40 on Monday. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$46.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69.
About Vertex Resource Group
