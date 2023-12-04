Insider Selling: Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX) Insider Sells 81,027 Shares of Stock

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. (CVE:VTX – Get Free Report) insider 32 Degrees Capital Advisor Ltd. sold 81,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.41, for a total value of C$33,221.07.

Vertex Resource Group Stock Performance

CVE:VTX remained flat at C$0.40 on Monday. 613 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.41 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.39. Vertex Resource Group Ltd. has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$0.48. The company has a market cap of C$46.21 million, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.69.

Get Vertex Resource Group alerts:

About Vertex Resource Group

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vertex Resource Group Ltd. provides environmental and industrial services in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Environmental Consulting. The Environmental Consulting segment offers planning and regulatory approvals, site assessments and monitoring, geotechnical and civil engineering, wildlife management, reclamation, remediation, groundwater monitoring, drilling waste, gas migration, emissions testing and reporting, and well sub-surface engineering services; advisory services, including estimating, project controls, and facility engineering; land and regulatory services; emergency spill response services; abandonment, completion, and drilling engineering; and geographical information services, and mapping and drone services to various industries, including governments, industry, and commercial clients.

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Resource Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Resource Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.