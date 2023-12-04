Insider Selling: Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,276.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Woodward Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of WWD traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $137.23. The company had a trading volume of 81,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,080. Woodward, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.30 and a 1-year high of $137.36. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Woodward had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $777.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.40 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 17th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WWD shares. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Woodward in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TD Cowen upgraded Woodward from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Woodward

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Woodward by 653.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,309,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Woodward by 41.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,595,000 after purchasing an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Woodward during the second quarter worth approximately $35,999,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Stories

