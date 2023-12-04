Insider Selling: World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Insider Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) insider John L. Calmes, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $738,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,637.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

World Acceptance Price Performance

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $119.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,146. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 17.36 and a current ratio of 17.36. The stock has a market cap of $742.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.10. World Acceptance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $160.07.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $1.27. World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.00 million. Analysts forecast that World Acceptance Co. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On World Acceptance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WRLD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on World Acceptance from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

View Our Latest Analysis on World Acceptance

World Acceptance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

World Acceptance Corporation engages in consumer finance business in the United States. The company offers short-term small installment loans, medium-term larger installment loans, related credit insurance, and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides income tax return preparation and filing services; and automobile club memberships.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.