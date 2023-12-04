Insider Selling: WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) General Counsel Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) General Counsel Michael F. Colosi sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $144,400.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,998. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

WW International Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:WW traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.05. 2,915,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,867,716. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. The firm has a market cap of $557.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.73. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.65 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 6.24%. Research analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of WW International in a report on Monday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WW International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of WW International by 15.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of WW International by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of WW International by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of WW International by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 49.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

