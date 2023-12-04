Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Increased to $184.00 by Analysts at Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barrington Research from $168.00 to $184.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.68% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $5.28 on Monday, hitting $164.75. The company had a trading volume of 166,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,894. Insight Enterprises has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.18.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 37.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 12.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

