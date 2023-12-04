Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,170,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the October 31st total of 15,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.1 days.

Insmed Trading Up 6.0 %

Insmed stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $26.52. 1,708,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,602. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.69. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $27.59.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. Equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Insmed

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insmed

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,353,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,564,000 after buying an additional 106,326 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Insmed by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,977,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,358,000 after purchasing an additional 429,664 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insmed by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,374,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,327,000 after purchasing an additional 307,913 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 5,889,491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,416,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insmed by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,433,000 after buying an additional 579,241 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.27.

Get Our Latest Report on Insmed

About Insmed

(Get Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.