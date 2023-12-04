Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the October 31st total of 1,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 730,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,863,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,934,000 after acquiring an additional 117,888 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,471,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,437,000 after buying an additional 1,397,510 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,282,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,171,000 after buying an additional 146,344 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,540,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,402,000 after acquiring an additional 14,017 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,045,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $156.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 723,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,450. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $123.27 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.59.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 5.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.32%. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $330.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.92.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

