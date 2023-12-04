Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.56% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $53,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,929,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,117.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 212,406 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $43,186,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,389,000 after purchasing an additional 170,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 299,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,335,000 after purchasing an additional 159,506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $340.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $350.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $151.72 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.59. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

