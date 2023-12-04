InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR) Director Gary S. Roubin Purchases 50,000 Shares

InspireMD, Inc. (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) Director Gary S. Roubin acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.53 per share, for a total transaction of $126,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 438,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,422.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NSPR stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.45. 32,727 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,149. InspireMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $52.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 0.91.

InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. InspireMD had a negative net margin of 353.86% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that InspireMD, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,670,000. Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of InspireMD during the second quarter worth about $2,269,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of InspireMD in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in InspireMD during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in InspireMD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on InspireMD from $4.75 to $5.20 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InspireMD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of InspireMD from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Delivery System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; SwitchGuard, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; and NGuard EPS for treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.

