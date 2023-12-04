Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Position Decreased by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 236,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 53,079 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $68,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 51.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insulet in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 559.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

In other news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total value of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,567 shares in the company, valued at $421,835.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Stock Up 0.9 %

PODD traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $193.84. 212,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,487. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 112.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Insulet Co. has a one year low of $125.82 and a one year high of $335.91.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $432.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PODD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Insulet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $219.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.07.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

