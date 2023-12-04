InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Hits New 12-Month High at $6,366.00

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 6,366 ($80.41) and last traded at GBX 6,348 ($80.18), with a volume of 529001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,304 ($79.63).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($78.31) to GBX 6,300 ($79.58) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 6,500 ($82.10) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,900 ($74.52) to GBX 6,000 ($75.79) in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 7,200 ($90.94) price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,048.75 ($76.40).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IHG

InterContinental Hotels Group Stock Up 0.7 %

About InterContinental Hotels Group

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,012.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,783.82. The company has a market cap of £10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,244.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, avid, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.