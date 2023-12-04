InterDigital, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect InterDigital to earn $5.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of IDCC stock traded up $1.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.42. The company had a trading volume of 424,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,921. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.67 and a 200 day moving average of $87.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. InterDigital has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $102.82.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 36.96%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that InterDigital will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,305.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,182 shares of company stock worth $440,718. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in InterDigital by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 10.2% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in InterDigital in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

