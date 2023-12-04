InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $101.77

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.77 and last traded at $101.77, with a volume of 79037 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IDCC. StockNews.com raised shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.04.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $140.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.94 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 35.87%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other InterDigital news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total value of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $55,464.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,305.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total transaction of $209,380.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,032.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,182 shares of company stock valued at $440,718. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of InterDigital in the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,047 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,280 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, and related technologies. It designs and develops technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services. It licenses or intend to license its innovations to companies providing products and services, including wireless communications, consumer electronics, personal computer, and automotive, as well as cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

