inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
inTEST Stock Up 3.3 %
inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.
inTEST Company Profile
inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.
