inTEST (NYSE:INTT) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of inTEST from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get inTEST alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on inTEST

inTEST Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of inTEST stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.45. inTEST has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $27.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.93. The stock has a market cap of $164.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.98.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. inTEST had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $32.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 million. As a group, research analysts expect that inTEST will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On inTEST

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 1st quarter worth $317,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $318,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in inTEST during the 2nd quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

inTEST Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, industrial, life sciences, security, and semiconductor markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Test, Environmental Technologies, and Process Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for inTEST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for inTEST and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.