Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Durable Capital Partners LP

Durable Capital Partners LP lessened its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,439,206 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 233,172 shares during the period. Intuit accounts for 5.8% of Durable Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Durable Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $659,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Intuit by 99,673.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 157,291,233 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,069,270,000 after acquiring an additional 157,133,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,298,299 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,176,768,000 after acquiring an additional 198,646 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,314,664 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,428,078,000 after acquiring an additional 131,586 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,536,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,620,408,000 after acquiring an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of INTU traded down $8.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $566.05. The stock had a trading volume of 402,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,450. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.62 and a 1-year high of $599.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $527.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.91. The company has a market cap of $158.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.77, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.49. Intuit had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $520.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,990.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 358 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.29, for a total value of $183,041.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 869 shares in the company, valued at $444,311.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,307 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.58, for a total transaction of $1,207,899.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,774 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,990.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,031 shares of company stock worth $12,508,976 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

