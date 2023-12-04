Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $330.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s previous close.

ISRG has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $315.20 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical has a 12 month low of $222.65 and a 12 month high of $358.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $287.60 and its 200-day moving average is $305.74. The company has a market capitalization of $110.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.16, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,551 shares in the company, valued at $6,125,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 27,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $7,123,112.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,125,850.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Intuitive Surgical

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

