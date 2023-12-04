Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN) Stock Position Raised by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,837,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned about 1.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $38,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 475,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,766,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 698,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,783,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 97,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 38,037 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN remained flat at $21.24 during trading hours on Monday. 1,149,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,475. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $21.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0954 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2023. The fund will unwind in December 2023 and return all capital to investors.

