Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) is Asset Dedication LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,364,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,070 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Asset Dedication LLC owned 1.00% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $27,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 490,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 96,071 shares in the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 270,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 197,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,971,000 after acquiring an additional 65,581 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after acquiring an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,930,000.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.32. The company had a trading volume of 285,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,443. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $19.97 and a one year high of $20.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.0615 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

