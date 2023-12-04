Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Short Interest Update

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the October 31st total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 6.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $8.33. 2,924,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,785. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently -380.94%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the second quarter valued at $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 55.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

IVR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

