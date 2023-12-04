Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.77

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 5876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF
Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile
The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.
