Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $45.77

Invesco MSCI USA ETF (BATS:PBUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.77 and last traded at $45.76, with a volume of 5876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.51 and a 200 day moving average of $43.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.1422 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 18th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco MSCI USA ETF

Invesco MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBUS. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 6,210.9% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 887,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,227,000 after purchasing an additional 873,567 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth $35,438,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 339,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,590 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF in the second quarter worth $2,981,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI USA ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after acquiring an additional 22,865 shares during the last quarter.

The Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF (PBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of mid and large-cap US stocks. PBUS was launched on Sep 22, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

