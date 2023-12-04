Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 540,132 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 810,625 shares.The stock last traded at $48.45 and had previously closed at $47.87.

Invesco Solar ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TAN. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 241.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Invesco Solar ETF

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

