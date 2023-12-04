Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by Snowden Capital Advisors LLC

Snowden Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 195,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,246 shares during the quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $9,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPHQ. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,028,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,694,000 after purchasing an additional 926,319 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,029,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,852,000 after acquiring an additional 921,072 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 374.7% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 644,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,476,000 after acquiring an additional 508,385 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,879,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,474,000 after acquiring an additional 435,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,004,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,684,000 after acquiring an additional 344,087 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $51.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

