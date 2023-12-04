Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL) Stake Lifted by AWM Capital LLC

AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares during the quarter. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF comprises about 5.4% of AWM Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AWM Capital LLC owned 1.64% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $22,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 133.2% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 2,323.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF during the second quarter worth about $261,000.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CLTL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.41. 36,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,011. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 52-week low of $104.81 and a 52-week high of $105.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.53.

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (CLTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury Short Term index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. CLTL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.