Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 4th (ACCO, AEO, AGCO, AHT, ALA, ASB, ATG, AVGO, BAX, BDX)

Posted by on Dec 4th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 4th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $7.50. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 700 ($8.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 710 ($8.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $990.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $0.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$120.00 to C$117.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$128.00 to C$127.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 290 ($3.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.65.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $32.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.90 to $17.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $750.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$99.50 to C$104.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from C$126.00 to C$99.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $111.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$214.00 to C$200.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $333.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 169 ($2.13) to GBX 173 ($2.19). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$93.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $168.00 to $184.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $5.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $134.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $223.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

