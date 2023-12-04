Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for December 4th (ACCO, AEO, AGCO, AHT, ALA, ASB, ATG, AVGO, BAX, BDX)

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, December 4th:

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) had its target price lowered by Barrington Research from $8.00 to $7.50. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $19.00. TD Cowen currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO)

had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $145.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($6.32) to GBX 700 ($8.84). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$33.00 to C$32.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $20.00 to $21.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) had its price target cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 710 ($8.97). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $990.00 to $1,100.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $310.00 to $280.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Big Tree Group (OTCMKTS:BIGG) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $1.50 to $0.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$120.00 to C$117.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$128.00 to C$127.00.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $61.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 280 ($3.54) to GBX 290 ($3.66). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a top pick rating on the stock.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $4.00 to $5.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) had its price target trimmed by Cormark from C$0.75 to C$0.65.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its target price trimmed by Piper Sandler from $96.00 to $75.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$92.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus to $64.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Cogeco (TSE:CGO) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$90.00 to C$92.00. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $33.00 to $24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $29.00 to $32.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $15.90 to $17.57. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $125.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $410.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $25.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $385.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target increased by Robert W. Baird from $650.00 to $750.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Diageo (LON:DGE) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,700 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($31.58). The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) had its target price increased by UBS Group AG from $62.00 to $64.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$99.50 to C$104.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by DA Davidson from C$126.00 to C$99.00. DA Davidson currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$145.00 to C$109.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $107.00 to $111.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $108.00 to $116.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $101.00 to $122.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $93.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$20.00 to C$18.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$28.50 to C$20.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price cut by Eight Capital from C$31.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$214.00 to C$200.00.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $2.00 to $1.00. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $9.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $74.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $35.00 to $36.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA) was given a C$3.25 target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $329.00 to $333.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $330.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $12.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. (NYSE:KKR) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $75.00 to $90.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $5.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $157.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Ninety One Group (LON:N91) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 169 ($2.13) to GBX 173 ($2.19). The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$95.00 to C$93.00. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $9.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target raised by Barrington Research from $168.00 to $184.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $105.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $10.50. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $5.50. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $14.00 to $15.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $21.00 to $24.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $24.00 to $25.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) had its target price raised by TD Cowen from $134.00 to $150.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by UBS Group AG from $125.00 to $158.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $21.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $25.00 to $19.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) had its target price cut by Truist Financial Co. from $55.00 to $50.00. Truist Financial Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $3.00 to $4.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $74.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) had its price target increased by Truist Financial Co. from $41.00 to $42.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $225.00 to $215.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $284.00 to $223.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $300.00 to $320.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Tecsys (TSE:TCS) was given a C$50.00 price target by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc.. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $38.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from C$50.00 to C$51.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) had its target price raised by Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target increased by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $65.00 to $75.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $52.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $51.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $175.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $54.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $3.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $125.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

