Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Target (TGT)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Target (NYSE: TGT) recently:

11/16/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $161.00 to $157.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Target had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Mkm. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $117.00 to $142.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $120.00 to $130.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $148.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $161.00.

11/16/2023 – Target had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $141.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/15/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

11/14/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $165.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/10/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $160.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2023 – Target was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/20/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Tigress Financial from $215.00 to $180.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/19/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/12/2023 – Target was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $135.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

10/5/2023 – Target is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Target had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $133.00 to $116.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $1.07 on Monday, hitting $133.71. 7,340,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,584,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $102.93 and a 1-year high of $181.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Target

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Target’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,127,520 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after acquiring an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 87.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 35.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at about $239,625,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

