Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Tilly’s (TLYS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tilly’s (NYSE: TLYS) recently:

12/4/2023 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at Roth Mkm from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $8.50 price target on the stock.

12/1/2023 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/23/2023 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2023 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/7/2023 – Tilly’s was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/24/2023 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

10/13/2023 – Tilly’s was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Tilly’s Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE TLYS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,472. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $235.49 million, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 1.58. Tilly’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Get Tilly's Inc alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.17. Tilly’s had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $159.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Janet Kerr sold 7,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $62,935.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 62,820 shares of company stock valued at $510,247 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the first quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,214,000 after buying an additional 607,757 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 5.2% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after buying an additional 258,720 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.