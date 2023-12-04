Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 79,015 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 46,688 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BITO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,714.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,814,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,332,000 after buying an additional 8,714,147 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at about $5,057,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $10,581,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 335.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 236,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 337,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,094,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BITO traded up $1.48 on Monday, reaching $20.75. The stock had a trading volume of 21,701,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,317. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $20.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.56.

About ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

