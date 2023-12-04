Investors Research Corp Acquires 227 Shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 923.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $241,000.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,527. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.81. The company has a market cap of $270.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.17. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $65.75.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Dividend Announcement

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.0702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%.

The Janus Henderson Small\u002FMid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (JSMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Janus Small Mid Cap Growth Alpha index. The fund tracks an index of US small- and mid-cap stocks with strong fundamental measures of growth, profitability and capital efficiency. Weighting relies on the actively-managed Janus Triton Fund.

