Investors Research Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,004 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in GSK were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GSK. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 33,694 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 151,832 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of GSK by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,475,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,406 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of GSK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 592,557 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after acquiring an additional 28,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

GSK traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.45. 250,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,855. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.38. The company has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

GSK last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. GSK had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 52.88%. As a group, analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,565.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

