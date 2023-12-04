Investors Research Corp Has $835,000 Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NRG stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.22. The stock had a trading volume of 214,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,016. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $48.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.84.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 5.96% and a positive return on equity of 41.72%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.3775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is -19.56%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.40.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

