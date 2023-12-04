Investors Research Corp Increases Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 73.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 63.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:USB traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.62. 1,050,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,485,395. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

