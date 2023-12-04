Investors Research Corp Increases Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 534.0% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 96,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 81,401 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 344.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FTEC stock traded down $1.67 on Monday, hitting $136.49. 57,664 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,852. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.16. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $91.74 and a 52 week high of $138.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.90.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.