Investors Research Corp Increases Stock Position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN)

Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:SPXN – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp owned about 1.34% of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPXN. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,641,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $6,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,518,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $287,000.

Get Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF alerts:

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, reaching $99.05. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322. Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $79.56 and a 1-year high of $99.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 million, a PE ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.01.

Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 ex-Financials ETF (SPXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Ex-Financials & Real Estate index, a market-cap-weighted index of US large-cap stocks, excluding firms in the financial and real estate sectors. SPXN was launched on Sep 22, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proshares S&P 500 EX-Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.