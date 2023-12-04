Investors Research Corp Reduces Position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Investors Research Corp lessened its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 70.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.12. 697,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,224,425. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average is $15.22. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $13.19 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $14.20 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

