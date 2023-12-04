Investors Research Corp Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Investors Research Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,757 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $9.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $315.79. 4,285,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,743,572. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.46 and a 12-month high of $342.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $811.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $300.06.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Meta Platforms

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total value of $8,699,595.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.60, for a total transaction of $8,699,595.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,448 shares of company stock valued at $115,370,302. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.