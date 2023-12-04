Investors Research Corp Sells 617 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Investors Research Corp reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 617 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 15.5% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,901 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 291,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IUSG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.72 and a 1 year high of $101.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average is $96.77.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

