iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by Mount Lucas Management LP

Mount Lucas Management LP lessened its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 256,068 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Mount Lucas Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mount Lucas Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 31,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $81.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,557. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $81.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.11. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.48 and a one year high of $82.74.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

