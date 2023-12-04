iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.32

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 276892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.
iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.
About iShares Convertible Bond ETF
The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.
