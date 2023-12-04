iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Sets New 1-Year High at $75.32

iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.32 and last traded at $75.13, with a volume of 276892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.15.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Convertible Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Institutional Trading of iShares Convertible Bond ETF

About iShares Convertible Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

