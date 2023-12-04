iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,294 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 114,711 shares.The stock last traded at $66.78 and had previously closed at $67.10.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AOA. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 269.3% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period.

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF Company Profile

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

